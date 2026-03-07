The Federal Government has approved an additional 50,000 slots for the 2026 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Mobilisation in response to the growing number of graduates awaiting enlistment for the national service....

The Federal Government has approved an additional 50,000 slots for the 2026 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Mobilisation in response to the growing number of graduates awaiting enlistment for the national service.

The Director-General (DG) of the NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, disclosed this in Abuja during the inauguration of the remodelled Clinic at the Scheme’s National Directorate Headquarters in commemoration of the first anniversary of his assumption of duty as its Chief Executive.

Nafiu, who said the extra slots had already been captured in the Scheme’s 2026 budget, also revealed that further provisions had been secured in the Federal Government’s 2027 budget cycle to improve the quality of Corps members’ kits, feeding and transportation allowances.

The DG said the Scheme was targeting the mobilisation of about 450,000 prospective Corps members this year while remaining mindful of their safety.

“This year, we are mobilising about 450,000 prospective Corps members and, as much as possible, we avoid deploying them to red zones. We remain mindful because we owe parents the responsibility of safeguarding the lives of their children,” he said.

He thanked Nigerians for their renewed interest in the NYSC and commended the continued support the Scheme had received from governments at all levels.

Nafiu also praised his predecessor, Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed, and the Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, for their roles in facilitating Presidential approval of the new N77,000 monthly allowance for Corps members.

The NYSC boss explained that the remodelling and upgrade of the headquarters clinic was part of his administration’s initiatives aimed at improving staff welfare and efficiency.

Reviewing other accomplishments made under his leadership in the past year, Nafiu said the 2025 staff promotion exercise was conducted to enhance career progression and boost morale within the Scheme.

The DG added that peculiar allowances were facilitated for staff, retirement benefits were paid to disengaged personnel, and a recruitment exercise was successfully carried out to strengthen the organisation’s operational capacity.

He also disclosed that the Scheme secured the donation of a compressed natural gas (CNG) bus to enhance mobility for both staff and Corps members.

He affirmed that his administration had sustained industrial harmony within the organisation through an open-door leadership style.

General Nafiu said efforts were underway to reposition the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme through strategic partnerships.

According to him, the Scheme has partnered with the Enterprise Development Centre of Pan-Atlantic University to digitise the SAED platform.

He added that the present Management had also collaborated with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), the Association of Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGON), and other stakeholders to strengthen support for the Scheme.

“We will continue to strengthen infrastructure, deepen youth empowerment initiatives, enhance welfare and security, and uphold the ideals of fairness, unity and national service that define the NYSC,” Nafiu said.

In his remarks, the Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, who inaugurated the remodelled clinic, said the upgraded facility would improve staff welfare and enhance productivity.

The minister described General Nafiu as a hardworking Director-General whose initiatives had led to notable achievements within a short period in office.

He also commended the NYSC boss for his welfare-driven leadership since assuming duty.

Olawande assured that the Ministry of Youth Development would continue to support the Scheme in delivering greater impact for Nigerian youths.

“We are working to transform and reform the NYSC. We are doing everything possible to secure the future of our Corps members,” the minister said.

He also advised Corps members to avoid travelling at night.

“When you are travelling and it is getting late, locate the nearest military barracks, police station or NYSC office and spend the night there,” he advised.