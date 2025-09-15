The Federal Government has announced a strategic reform of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) and the National Teachers’ Institute (NTI) to strengthen professionalism in teaching, streamline education delivery, and guarantee quality learning for all Nigerian children....

The Minister of Education, Maruf Tunji Alausa, explained that the realignment reflects the Ministry’s commitment to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes high standards across the education sector.

Under the new arrangement:

•NTI will focus squarely on its core mandate of in-service teacher training and continuous professional development across foundational, basic, and post-basic levels.

•TRCN will concentrate on regulating the teaching profession nationwide, including teacher licensing, registration, and enforcement of professional standards.

To support this restructuring, the Federal Government has introduced updated welfare provisions and operational guidelines covering:

•Teacher licensing and registration

•Professional development requirements

•Monitoring and compliance mechanisms

•Teacher welfare and benefits

•Curriculum and professional practice standards

“No teacher will henceforth be allowed to enter a Nigerian classroom without proper registration and licensing by TRCN,” Dr. Alausa affirmed. “This reform ensures every learner is guided by competent, professional teachers who meet the highest standards.”

Key provisions for TRCN include mandatory registration and licensing, integration with the national Education Management Information System, and strict enforcement of ethics and discipline. The NTI, meanwhile, will serve as the national implementing body for distance-based teacher training programmes, ensuring all courses meet approved frameworks and standards.

Dr. Alausa described the move as “a big day for the Nigerian child”, noting that it consolidates progress in teacher quality, strengthens accountability, and sustains improvements in educational outcomes.

“This reform is about results and sustainability,” he added. “It is Renewed Hope in action—ensuring Nigerian children are taught by the best, prepared for the best, and supported by the best.”

The Ministry assured stakeholders that implementation will be closely monitored in partnership with states, private school owners, and other education actors to deliver on this renewed mandate.