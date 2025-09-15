According to reports, Fermin Lopez’s decision to remain in Barcelona has stemmed from courage and fate in the club’s future. After netting two solid goals in Barcelona’s 6-0 thrashing of Valencia, Fermin Lopez made a statement insisting that he “never had any doubts” ab...

According to reports, Fermin Lopez’s decision to remain in Barcelona has stemmed from courage and fate in the club’s future.

After netting two solid goals in Barcelona’s 6-0 thrashing of Valencia, Fermin Lopez made a statement insisting that he “never had any doubts” about rejecting a summer move to Chelsea, a statement on Goal.com revealed.

The Premier League side attempted to sign the midfielder, but he was convinced to stay as the club stood firm on their €90 million (£78m/$106m) valuation for the Spanish international.

Lopez put a period of rigorous transfer speculation behind him with a man-of-the-match performance, scoring twice as Barcelona demolished Valencia 6-0 in La Liga on Sunday.

The midfielder was the standout player at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, netting in each half to lead the rout.

Further goals from Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski, who also bagged a brace, sealed a dominant victory that saw Hansi Flick’s side command 73 per cent possession and fire 24 shots on goal.

‘I will fight to be here for many years, ‘ Fermin reaffirms commitment.

Speaking after the match, Fermin addressed the summer transfer interest from Chelsea, making his intentions clear.

The 22-year-old said, “Not everything that’s been said is true. I don’t want to get into that. My intention has always been to be here for many years. I never had any doubts. There’s always been speculation, I’ve always wanted to be here, and I’ll fight to be here for many years.”

The midfielder’s comments came after a frantic end to the transfer window in which Chelsea pushed hard to secure his signature.

According to reports, Chelsea tabled a bid worth around €40m (£34m/$47m), but Barcelona, adamant that Fermin was central to their project, demanded a fee of at least €90m.

Fermin has since revealed that senior Barcelona players, including injured captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo and Pedri, held conversations with him to persuade him to stay in Catalunya and reject the lucrative offer from London.

