The 25,000 -capacity Stade de Kégué in the Togolese capital, Lomé is venue for Friday’s 2026 Women Africa Cup of Nations final qualifying fixture, first leg match between 10-time champions Nigeria and their Bèninoise counterparts, known as Amazons, with the Cup holders seeking a comfortable win that will render the return leg in Nigeria on Tuesday a mere formality.

Head Coach Justine Madugu has a total of 19 players available for the encounter and has promised his squad will go all out for the goals that will earn it the ticket to a defence of the title won in Morocco this summer. The Kingdom of Morocco will also host next year’s houseparty, where all semi-finalists will collect automatic qualification tickets to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Brazil.

“We have a team that will go out there and make us proud. Yes, we would have loved to have Jennifer (Echegini) but we do not and we can only pray for her to recover quickly.

“On Friday, we will go out and play our game and seek the goals that will put us in a good stead ahead of the return leg,” he explained.

With Echegini out, Madugu is likely to opt for US-based impresario Deborah Abiodun to start, alongside captain Rasheedat Ajibade and Christy Ucheibe in the middle, with Chiamaka Nnadozie (one of the best goalkeepers in the world) marshalling a defence-line of Michelle Alozie, Tosin Demehin, Osinachi Ohale and Ashley Plumptre.

In the fore, Madugu has Esther Okoronkwo (doubtless one of Nigeria’s impact players at this year’s Women AFCON), the pushful Chinwendu Ihezuo, six-time Africa Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala, new-face Joy Omewa and China-based Folashade Ijamilusi, who was also a delight as Nigeria won a tenth AFCON title in Morocco this summer.

Gambian official Ngum Fatou will be the referee of the encounter that begins at 3pm Togo time (4pm Nigeria time).

SUPER FALCONS TO FACE AMAZONS:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Brighton Hove & Albion, England); Anderline Mgbechi (Rivers Angels)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Ashleigh Plumptre (Ittihad Ladies FC, Saudi Arabia); Blessing Ilivieda (Bayelsa Queens); Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray Sportive, Turkey); Miracle Usani (Abia Angels)

Midfielders: Rasheedat Ajibade (Paris Saint Germain, France); Taiwo Afolabi (Rivers Angels); Deborah Abiodun (Washington Spirit, USA); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal)

Forwards: Chinwendu Ihezuo (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Joy Omewa (Fortuna Hjorrin FC, Denmark); Esther Okoronkwo (AFC Toronto, Canada); Asisat Oshoala (Al Hilal FC, Saudi Arabia); Folashade Ijamilusi (Liaoning Shenyang Shenbei Hefeng, China); Kafayat Mafisere (Edo Queens)