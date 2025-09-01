The Federal Polytechnic, Offa has unveiled an indigenous electric vehicle, the OKIN EV1, marking a major stride in Nigeria’s push for sustainable mobility and showcasing the potential of home-grown research and engineering....

The institution’s spokesperson, Olayinka Iroye, in a statement quoted the Director of the Polytechnic’s Directorate of Assembly, Fabrication and Commercialisation of Research Products, Olufemi Kehinde, as describing the development as proof that Nigeria has the capacity to provide innovative solutions to global challenges.

“The OKIN EV1 is not just another automobile; it is a symbol of what Nigerian institutions can achieve when knowledge meets creativity,” the statement said.

According to the polytechnic, the electric vehicle—powered fully by electricity and complemented with a solar-energy feature—can cover up to 125 kilometres on a single charge, equivalent to a round trip from Offa to Ilorin.

The OKIN EV1 comes equipped with modern features, including a touchscreen display for real-time monitoring and control, a reverse camera for enhanced safety, and a solar-powered extension system to prolong driving hours.

The project, which began in 2024 and was completed in under six months, faced challenges in sourcing local materials, but was successfully delivered through determination and innovation. Plans are already underway to refine the prototype and explore avenues for mass production, with a view to placing affordable, eco-friendly vehicles in the hands of Nigerians.

The institution credited the feat to the vision and support of its Rector, Dr Kamoru Kadiri, FNSE, whose encouragement and commitment to innovation created an enabling environment for the project.

“With the unveiling of OKIN EV1, Federal Polytechnic, Offa has set the stage for a future where locally-made technologies can compete globally. The feat is not only a victory for the institution, but also a shining example for Nigeria’s academic and industrial communities,” the statement added.