Federal Govt approves COVID-19 booster dose

The Presidential Steering Committee has approved the administration of booster doses for persons that have completed two doses of vaccine.

The booster shots will be available at vaccination sites from the 10th of December, 2021 across all states of the federation.

Through a statement the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, says eligibility criteria for taking the booster dose will be for all persons aged 18 years and above, the time interval of 6 months or more after receiving the second dose of AstraZeneca,

Moderna or Pfizer Bio-N-Tech a time interval of 2 months or more after receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

According to the executive secretary of the agency, Faisal Shuaib, a COVID-19 booster dose gives greater protection against the virus and urged all Nigerians to take advantage of the opportunity offered by the Federal Government of Nigeria.