The Association of the Indigenous contractors in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are staging a protest demanding immediate payment for contracts they claim to have completed....

The Association of the Indigenous contractors in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are staging a protest demanding immediate payment for contracts they claim to have completed.

The contractors, who have been vocal about their plight for several months, say the prolonged delay in payment is causing severe financial hardship and threatening to cripple their businesses.

​The protest, which saw contractors with placards bearing various inscriptions, took place infront the FCT Administration secretariat.

They alleged that they are owed 5.2 billion naira for various projects, including road maintenance, desilting of drainages, and the supply of hospital and educational materials.