The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has directed that Abuja and the Satellite Towns in the FCT be completely rid of street beggars/traders, “one chance” syndicates, scavengers miscreants and other social nuisances....

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has directed that Abuja and the Satellite Towns in the FCT be completely rid of street beggars/traders, “one chance” syndicates, scavengers miscreants and other social nuisances.

Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister, Lere Olayinka, said in a statement on Wednesday, that an operation code-named “Operation Sweep Abuja of miscreants, street beggars/traders, scavengers and other criminal elements” has commenced in the FCT.

The statement read; “In line with the Abuja Environmental Protection Act, and other relevant laws, the FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike has directed the immediate evacuation of miscreants, street beggars and traders, scavengers and other criminal elements from the FCT.

“Our nation’s capital should be a secured symbol of pride and beauty, not a site for street beggars and scavengers, most of whom are agents of criminal elements.

“To achieve this, a Joint Task Force, comprising security agencies and relevant FCT SDAs have been deployed to apprehend any persons found begging, scavenging, loitering or engaging in other acts inimical to the well-being of the residents. Arrangements have been made to profile them and hand them over to their home state governments.

“Security of lives and properties of residents of the FCT is of paramount importance to the government, we must all join hands to achieve a safer Abuja.

“Security is my job, your job and our job. Report

suspicious movement to 08061581938 and 08032003913.”