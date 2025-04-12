The Federal Capital Territory Administration, has given land allottees 21 days to pay all statutory Right of Occupancy bills and charges or lose the offer.

Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja .

Mr Olayinka explained that the measure was part of the broad and comprehensive reforms on land administration in the FCT, approved by the FCT Minister.

The Director of Land Administration, FCTA, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, said this was the first time the Administration had reviewed its land administration to improve efficiency