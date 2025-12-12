The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has published the direct telephone lines of all Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) as part of intensified efforts to boost community policing and improve communication with residents. FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Miller G. Danta...

FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Miller G. Dantawaye, said the move reflects his administration’s commitment to strengthening police, community cooperation, deepening transparency, and ensuring faster response to security issues across the Territory.

He explained that giving the public easier access to the Command’s leadership would help build confidence, encourage the sharing of vital information, and reinforce joint efforts to combat crime in the FCT.

Police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, called on residents to use the contact lines responsibly and maintain active collaboration with law enforcement to promote a safer environment.

The Command added that all released phone numbers will be monitored 24/7 to ensure prompt response to emergencies and distress calls.