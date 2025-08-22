The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested two notorious kidnapping kingpins and recovered firearms along with ₦7.4 million cash during a counter-kidnapping operation....

The suspects, Masud Abdullahi, of Karu LGA in Nasarawa State, and Muhammad Tahir, from Jos, Plateau State, were apprehended following the abduction of a lawyer, Barrister Henry Chichi, from his residence in Karu, Abuja, on 16 August 2025.

Police said the victim was safely released the next day after operatives mounted sustained pressure on the kidnappers.

In a follow-up operation with the Nasarawa State Police Command, the suspects were intercepted along the Guraku axis of the Nasarawa–FCT highway after their red Opel Vectra (registration number BLD 566 AT) crashed. While some gang members escaped, Abdullahi and Tahir were arrested.

The suspects later led police to their hideout in Karshi Forest, Nasarawa State, where another gang member, Kabiru Jibril (22), was arrested.

Items recovered from the hideout include:

₦7.4 million cash

Three AK-47 rifles with magazines

One G3 rifle with magazine

16 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition

One Tecno handset

FCT Commissioner of Police, Ajao S. Adewale, praised the professionalism of the operatives and assured residents that efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing suspects.

Residents were urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities through the command’s emergency numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938.