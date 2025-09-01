Grace Adayilo, the first female and indigenous Head of Service of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration, has passed on in Abuja, at the age of 57....

Appointed in 2024 following the retirement of Dr. Atang Udo Samuel, Mrs Adayilo’s tenure was marked by her dedication to improving bureaucratic efficiency and aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s “Hope Agenda.”

Her death, in the early hours of Monday, came as a shock to many, as she had attended a church service the previous day, showing no signs of illness.

Before her appointment as Head of Service, Grace Adayilo held several key positions. She served as the Permanent Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development in the FCT Administration, she was also the Education Secretary of the Local Education Authority (LEA) in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), where she revived the educational environment.

She played a huge role as Director of the Gender Development Department under the Social Development Secretariat where she managed critical issues like child custody, family disputes, and gender-based violence response as outlined in the Child Rights Act 2003.