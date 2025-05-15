The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), in collaboration with law enforcement, has sealed an illegal organization operating as Community Crime Prevention Initiative of Nigeria (CCPIN) in Aba, Abia State.

According to a statement from the director corporate communications, Ondaje Ijagwu, The group had been falsely claiming affiliation with the FCCPC and posing as an “Authorised Consumer Protection NGO,” issuing fake notices and soliciting complaints via unauthorised phone lines.

The statement shares that the operator, Mr Onwuka K. Okorie, was arrested during the raid and is in police custody with Items falsely bearing FCCPC’s name and logo recovered.

The commission dismissed any link with CCPIN and warned the public to ignore any of its claims or activities noting that it does not delegate enforcement powers to any NGO or private group without legal backing.