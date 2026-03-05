The Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Honorable Hulayat Motunrayo Omidiran, has assured staff of improved welfare and reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to transparency, declaring zero tolerance for job racketeering in public service recruitment....

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Honorable Hulayat Motunrayo Omidiran, has assured staff of improved welfare and reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to transparency, declaring zero tolerance for job racketeering in public service recruitment.

Hon. Omidiran gave the assurance during the Commission’s General Staff Meeting, the first ever to be held, bringing together all employees across all cadres alongside Honourable Commissioners representing various states at the FCC Headquarters, Abuja.

Addressing the gathering, the FCC Chairman stressed that safeguarding the integrity of Nigeria’s recruitment system remains central to the Commission’s constitutional mandate, warning that individuals involved in illegal recruitment practices would face strict consequences.

“The Federal Character Commission was established to guarantee fairness, equity, and justice in public service recruitment. Anyone involved in job racketeering is undermining the law and betraying the trust of Nigerians,” she said.

To strengthen transparency and accountability, Hon. Omidiran announced the introduction of a whistle-blowing line that will allow both staff and members of the public to confidentially report cases of recruitment racketeering.

“We are introducing a whistle-blowing number through which Nigerians and staff can safely report anyone involved in recruitment racketeering. The Commission will treat such reports seriously because integrity must remain the foundation of our work,” she added.

The Executive Chairman also reassured staff that improving their welfare remains a key priority of her administration.

“Our staff are the backbone of this Commission. I understand the challenges many of you face, and I want to assure you that your welfare will receive the attention it deserves. A motivated workforce is essential if we must deliver effectively on our national mandate,” she stated.

Hon. Omidiran described the meeting as an important milestone in strengthening communication and trust between management and staff.

“This is the first time in many years that a General Staff Meeting is bringing together everyone, regardless of cadre. It is important that we create platforms where we can listen to one another and move forward together as one Commission.”

Speaking on behalf of staff, the Chairman of the Tripartite Union, Comrade Ameh Benson, commended the Executive Chairman for her commitment to workers’ welfare since assuming office in January 2026.

“Since the Chairman came on board in January, staff members have seen clear signs that their welfare truly matters. Her leadership has brought renewed hope and confidence within the Commission,” he said.

Comrade Benson also highlighted steps already taken by the Commission’s leadership to improve staff development and working conditions, particularly through capacity-building initiatives.

“For the first time in the history of the Commission, staff members have benefited from digital capacity training organised in partnership with the National Information Technology Development Agency. This training is helping workers acquire the digital skills needed to remain relevant in today’s workplace,” he noted.

He further commended the management for addressing the long-standing water supply challenge within the Commission.

“The provision of a new borehole has solved a problem staff endured for many years. Today, access to running water is no longer a challenge in the Commission.”

The historic meeting concluded with renewed commitment from both management and staff to strengthen the Commission and advance its mandate of fairness, transparency, and national unity in Nigeria’s public service system.

The whistleblower lines introduced by the Commission are: +234 915 763 8393, +234 913 861 0089

Members of the public and staff are encouraged to use the lines to report any suspicious activities related to recruitment processes within the public service.