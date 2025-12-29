Award-winning singer Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has clarified that his former Plantashun Boiz bandmate, Faze, is not involved in his long-running feud with Blackface....

Speaking at the Made in Benue Festival in Makurdi, 2Baba told fans that despite his unresolved differences with Blackface, Faze has remained neutral and continues to maintain cordial relations with him.

He also noted that Faze’s presence on stage with him was to represent the legacy of the Plantashun Boiz group.

“You all know that Plantashun Boiz consisted of Blackface, 2Face and Faze. But due to some unforeseen circumstances, Blackface is not with us right now.

“However, no matter the beef wey me and Blackface get, nothing concerns Faze inside. So, Faze is right here with me, and we will represent Plantashun Boiz,” he said.

The feud between 2Baba and Blackface has lingered for years, with Blackface accusing 2Baba of intellectual property theft — allegations 2Baba has consistently denied.