A farmer in Kebbi State, Kabiru Kamba, has been praised for his remarkable act of bravery and compassion after rescuing a newborn baby girl who was buried alive on his farmland in Kamba, Dandi Local Government Area.

Speaking at his residence during a visit by the state’s Technical Working Group on Gender-Based Violence, Mr. Kamba narrated how he made the shocking discovery last Friday.

According to him, while working on his farm, he noticed an unusual mound of earth that seemed out of place among the regular ridges.

Out of curiosity, he stopped some motorcyclists passing by and asked them to help him dig,” he recounted.

A wrapper was discovered hidden in the soil, prompting him to alert the authorities at a nearby checkpoint.

Police officers came on the site and began the dig, eventually locating a newborn baby girl, alive and wailing, wrapped in linen.

Mr. Kamba claimed that he instantly took care of the baby out of compassion and a sense of responsibility.

He went on to say that caring for the kid has been easy because his wife recently gave birth and the naming ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday.

I’ve bought a ram and other items for the event. By Allah’s grace, she will be named then,” he added.

Leading the TWG delegation, Hajiya Rafa’atu Hammani, former Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education, commended Mr. Kamba’s courageous and selfless actions.

She informed him that the delegation will report the findings of their visit to the Governor’s Wife, Hajiya Zainab-Nasare Idris, for additional support and intervention.

The episode has sparked considerable praise for the farmer’s humanitarian deed, as well as heightened awareness of the state’s critical need to address incidences of gender-based abuse and child neglect.