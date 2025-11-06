FIFA has assigned a South African refereeing team for Nigeria’s Super Eagles 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against Gabon, with Tom Abongile set to oversee the first leg in Rabat. Zakhele Siwela and Akhona Makalima, also from South Africa, will serve as assistant referee and VAR official, respectivel...

FIFA has assigned a South African refereeing team for Nigeria’s Super Eagles 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against Gabon, with Tom Abongile set to oversee the first leg in Rabat.

Zakhele Siwela and Akhona Makalima, also from South Africa, will serve as assistant referee and VAR official, respectively, while the referee assessor will come from Benin Republic, according to a letter dated November 3.

The appointments have drawn strong criticism in Nigeria, with officials and fans questioning the neutrality of the selections. A senior Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) official told journalist Osasu Obayiuwana that the federation was “baffled” by FIFA’s choice, citing tense sporting relations between the two countries.

“How can FIFA appoint a South African referee after their sports minister openly said he wished Nigeria would not qualify for the World Cup? South Africa are clearly hostile to us,” the official said.

The Super Eagles earned their playoff spot after Frank Onyeka’s late winner against Benin Republic in October. They will meet Gabon on November 13 at Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat, with the winner facing either DR Congo or Cameroon in the final playoff.

The referee appointment also sparked reactions on social media.

Journalist Toyin Ibitoye wrote on X: “Just hearing now that @FIFAcom / @CAF_Online picked South African referees(including VAR) for next week’s #2026WorldCupPlayoff vs Gabon. The Referee Assessor is from Benin Republic. What manner of gang up against the @NGSuperEagles is this? #SoarSuperEagles.”

Media personality @PoojaMedia added: “How can CAF appoints South African officials to officiate the Nigeria vs. Gabon game?” X user @pamelamodella wrote: “A South African referee shouldn’t be officiating a Nigerian game for Christ sake especially when the games are very crucial. Pls the NFF has to do something about it.”

Another fan, @Don17488409, urged prompt action: “Stop waisting time, write to fifa now and reject the officials from South Africa, when will you guys wake up, Senegal once did and the referee was changed @thenff.”

FIFA referee appointments are typically made by its Referees Committee to ensure neutrality.