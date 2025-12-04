Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has criticised what he described as a “vicious media campaign” allegedly orchestrated by the opposition against the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

In a post on X , Fani-Kayode said the attacks were “shameless and nauseating”, insisting that Matawalle had demonstrated exceptional loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and strong commitment to the fight against terrorism since assuming office.

According to him, the combined efforts of Matawalle and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu had led to the elimination of more terrorists in the past two years than in the previous eight years.

He, however, faulted what he called the government’s reluctance to publicise these achievements. “For some reason they do not make this public, which I think they should,” he said.

Fani-Kayode also expressed confidence in the newly appointed Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), describing him as an “extremely efficient” former Chief of Defence Staff. He said the synergy between Musa, Ribadu, Matawalle and the new Service Chiefs would further strengthen national security operations.

He urged Matawalle to remain focused and ignore attempts to “discredit and undermine him”, noting that the minister is “a ruthless and courageous fighter” with whom he shares a longstanding personal relationship of about 15 years.

“We are with you, my brother, and more importantly, God is behind you,” Fani-Kayode added.