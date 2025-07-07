Members of the family of the late Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, have formally informed the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, of the monarch's demise....

The official announcement was made during a visit to the governor at the Courtesy Room of the Governor’s Office in Agodi, Ibadan.

The delegation, led by Chief Bayo Oyero, a former President of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, expressed gratitude to the governor for the support given to the late monarch during his reign.

In his response, Governor Makinde commiserated with the family and described the monarch’s death as a great loss to the ancient city of Ibadan, noting that Oba Olakulehin’s legacy will remain significant in the state’s traditional and cultural history.