The Confederation of African Football has approved a request by the Nigeria Football Federation for a change of venue of the 2026 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup third round, first leg qualifying match between Nigeria and Senegal, scheduled for Saturday, 7th February 2026.

NFF’s Director of Competitions, Ruth David, confirmed that the match will now be played at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

According to her, the NFF requested for a change of venue as a result of the deteriorating state of the playing pitch of the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan that had earlier been approved for the match, and which actually hosted the Falconets’ second round, second leg clash with the Rwanda U20 girls in September last year.

In view of this development, the two-time FIFA World silver-medallists, who had been training in Ibadan ahead of the match, are expected to relocate to Abeokuta in a few days, in order to familiarize themselves with the turf of the MKO Abiola Sports Complex.

The Falconets defeated their Rwandan counterparts 5-0 on aggregate to qualify for the third round of the African series of the qualification campaign.

The winner between Nigeria and Senegal in this third round will reach the last round of the series, where they will take on the winner of the fixture between Guinea Bissau and Malawi, for a place at the final tournament scheduled for 5-27 September 2026 in Poland.