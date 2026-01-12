Fuji music star Saheed Osupa has dismissed a viral death prophecy attributed to a self-acclaimed cleric, Alfa Olopa Meta, who claimed the singer would die on January 10, 2026, and urged him to offer a ram for prayers. Osupa addressed the claim during a live stage performance on Sunday, where he open...

Fuji music star Saheed Osupa has dismissed a viral death prophecy attributed to a self-acclaimed cleric, Alfa Olopa Meta, who claimed the singer would die on January 10, 2026, and urged him to offer a ram for prayers.

Osupa addressed the claim during a live stage performance on Sunday, where he openly discredited the cleric, branding him a “fake Alfa and prophet.”

The veteran musician also warned those harbouring ill intentions against him, saying any such plots would ultimately rebound on their originators.

“Fake Alfa and prophet, please don’t wish me dead. Everyone who wishes me dead will die in my place,” he said.

He added, “Close enemies, unknown enemies, enemies of my career, and the ones in my neighborhood, better don’t wish me dead, or you would die before me.”