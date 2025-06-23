The Kano State Police Command has confirmed that the explosion at Yongxing Steel Company on Saturday, 21st June 2025, was caused by an unexploded military ordnance and not a bomb, as initially feared.

In a statement issued by the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Hussaini Abdullahi, the Command said a post-blast investigation conducted by its Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD-CBRN) Unit revealed that the blast was triggered by one of several unexploded ordnances (UXOs) mistakenly transported as scrap metal from Yobe State.

The explosion occurred at around 11:30 am while the scrap was being offloaded at the company’s site along Ring Road, Mariri Quarters, Kano.

The incident claimed five lives and left several others injured. The victims are currently receiving treatment at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

Police said a total of nine UXOs have been recovered from the scene, adding that there is no indication of an imminent security threat.

Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, PhD, extended his condolences to the bereaved families and assured the public of the Command’s continued efforts to ensure safety.

The Command urged residents to remain calm, carry on with their lawful activities, and report any suspicious items or movements to the police using the emergency numbers: 08032419754, 08123821575, or 09029292926.