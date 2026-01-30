The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, has assured passengers and airport users of uninterrupted comfort and accessibility at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, despite the ongoing large-scale R...

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, has assured passengers and airport users of uninterrupted comfort and accessibility at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, despite the ongoing large-scale Rehabilitation and Expansion Project.

Mrs Kuku gave the assurance during an inspection tour of the newly constructed temporary departure terminal, which will serve passengers during the planned closure of Terminal One. She was accompanied by project engineers and consultants overseeing the modernisation works.

According to the FAAN MD, the rehabilitation of Terminal One has become unavoidable, noting that the facility has been in continuous operation for over 48 years without any comprehensive upgrade. She said the project is aimed at aligning Nigeria’s busiest international airport with modern aviation standards.

“Murtala Mohammed Terminal One has been operational for over 48 years, with no major improvement or comprehensive rehabilitation in that time. This upgrade is not only necessary but urgent to meet the demands of modern air travel,” Mrs Kuku said.

She stressed that passenger comfort remains a top priority throughout the rehabilitation period, adding that robust temporary measures have been put in place to ensure minimal disruption to airport operations.

“The comfort and seamless experience of every passenger remains our utmost priority throughout this essential upgrade. We are committed to delivering a world-class gateway that Nigeria will be proud of,” she stated.

Mrs Kuku also disclosed that the project enjoys the full backing of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing Lagos as Nigeria’s premier aviation gateway with significant passenger traffic.

“This rehabilitation is being done for all Nigerians, to cater to the significant traffic and to build the infrastructure our country deserves,” she added.

Explaining the scope of the project, the FAAN boss said the rehabilitation is being implemented in phases. The first phase involves the complete remodelling and rehabilitation of Terminal One, covering mechanical, engineering, plumbing, and civil works, while the second phase will see a major extension of Terminal Two, including an expanded finger and apron.

During the inspection, Mrs Kuku expressed satisfaction with the level of work done on the temporary terminal, revealing that the facility is over 90 per cent complete.

“The 8,000-square-metre temporary departure terminal is nearing completion and will be operational very soon. It will initially serve about five to six airlines for departures only and is designed to handle up to 1,500 passengers at peak periods,” she said.

She added that the temporary terminal is fully equipped with check-in counters, security screening facilities, and three boarding gates. Supporting infrastructure, including a dedicated car park and a temporary arrival and pick-up area, has also been provided.

Mrs Kuku noted that special attention was paid to accessibility in the design of the temporary facility, ensuring ease of movement for passengers with reduced mobility, the elderly, and children.

The MMIA Rehabilitation and Expansion Project, being executed by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), is a strategic modernisation initiative aimed at upgrading the airport’s ageing infrastructure, originally built in 1979.

FAAN said the phased execution of the project is designed to prevent a total shutdown of airport operations while work progresses. Upon completion, the project is expected to enhance safety, security, and operational efficiency, improve passenger experience, boost Nigeria’s aviation profile, and stimulate economic growth through improved air connectivity.