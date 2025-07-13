An Air Peace flight, P47190 (registration number 5N-BQQ), which departed Lagos for Port Harcourt, overshot Runway 03 upon landing at the Port Harcourt International Airport at approximately 07:45 am today....

An Air Peace flight, P47190 (registration number 5N-BQQ), which departed Lagos for Port Harcourt, overshot Runway 03 upon landing at the Port Harcourt International Airport at approximately 07:45 am today.

All 127 passengers on board were safely evacuated, and no casualties were recorded.

According to Obiageli Orah, Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), safety protocols were swiftly activated and all passengers were safely accounted for.

Passengers and airlines should anticipate possible delays for departing flights to Port Harcourt as a result of the incident. FAAN assures the public that safety and security remain top priorities, and further updates will be provided as investigations continue.