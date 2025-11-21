The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has distributed a total of N2.094 trillion in October 2025 revenue to the Federal Government, the 36 states, and the 774 local government councils. The disbursement was announced after FAAC’s November 2025 meeting in Abuja, where the committee out...

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has distributed a total of N2.094 trillion in October 2025 revenue to the Federal Government, the 36 states, and the 774 local government councils.

The disbursement was announced after FAAC’s November 2025 meeting in Abuja, where the committee outlined the revenue components and sector performance for the month.

According to the communiqué, the N2.094 trillion shared comprised N1.376 trillion in statutory revenue, N670.303 billion from Value Added Tax (VAT), and N47.870 billion from the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL).

FAAC reported that gross revenue for October stood at N2.934 trillion, out of which N115.278 billion was deducted as collection costs, while N724.603 billion was earmarked for transfers, interventions, refunds, and savings.

The committee noted an improvement in statutory inflow, which rose to N2.164 trillion, higher than the N2.128 trillion recorded in September 2025. However, VAT revenue dropped to N719.827 billion, down by N152.803 billion from September’s N872.630 billion.

From the total distributable amount, the Federal Government received N758.405 billion, states received N689.120 billion, and local government councils got N505.803 billion. Additionally, N141.359 billion was allocated to oil-producing states as 13 per cent derivation.

Breakdown of the N1.376 trillion statutory revenue shows that the Federal Government received N650.680 billion, states got N330.033 billion, and LGAs received N254.442 billion, while derivation accounted for N141.359 billion.

From N670.303 billion VAT revenue, the Federal Government received N100.545 billion, states received N335.152 billion, and LGAs got N234.606 billion.

Of the N47.870 billion EMTL, N7.180 billion went to the Federal Government, N23.935 billion to states, and N16.755 billion to local governments.

FAAC further highlighted increased earnings from Petroleum Profit Tax, Hydrocarbon Tax, Companies Income Tax (upstream and general), Capital Gains Tax, Stamp Duty, oil and gas royalties, import duty, excise duty, and Common External Tariff levies. Conversely, revenue from VAT, EMTL, and fees recorded declines.

The committee said the October distribution reflects ongoing shifts in national revenue performance and the broader economic adjustments shaping inflows into the Federation Account.