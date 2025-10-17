The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has disbursed a total of N2.103 trillion among the Federal, State, and Local Governments as revenue generated in September 2025. The disbursement was finalized during FAAC’s October 2025 meeting held in Abuja. A communiqué issued after the me...

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has disbursed a total of N2.103 trillion among the Federal, State, and Local Governments as revenue generated in September 2025.

The disbursement was finalized during FAAC’s October 2025 meeting held in Abuja.

A communiqué issued after the meeting detailed that the distributed revenue was drawn from multiple sources: N1.239 trillion from statutory revenue, N812.593 billion from Value Added Tax (VAT), and N51.684 billion from the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL).

According to the communiqué, gross revenue for September 2025 stood at N3.054 trillion. From this, the following deductions were made: N116.149 billion for the cost of collection, and N835.005 billion for transfers, interventions, refunds, and savings.

The gross statutory revenue for the month was reported at N2.128 trillion, marking a decline of N710.134 billion from August 2025’s figure of N2.838 trillion. Conversely, VAT collections rose significantly to N872.630 billion, up N150.011 billion from the N722.619 billion recorded the previous month.

From the total N2.103 trillion distributed: The Federal Government received N711.314 billion, State Governments were allocated N727.170 billion, Local Government Councils got N529.954 billion, and N134.956 billion was disbursed to oil-producing states as 13% derivation revenue.

Giving further details, FAAC stated that from the N1.239 trillion distributable statutory revenue, the Federal Government received N581.672 billion, the States received N295.032 billion, and the Local Governments got N227.457 billion. The sum of N134.956 billion was shared to the oil-producing states as derivation revenue.

From the N812.593 billion distributable VAT revenue, the Federal Government received N121.889 billion, the States received N406.297 billion, and the Local Governments received N284.408 billion.

In the distribution of the N51.684 billion EMTL revenue, the Federal Government received N7.753 billion, the State Governments received N25.842 billion, and the Local Government Councils received N18.089 billion.

The communiqué highlighted notable trends in revenue performance for September 2025: Increases were seen in Import Duty, VAT, and EMTL, Declines occurred in Companies Income Tax (CIT), Common External Tariff (CET) levies, Oil and Gas Royalty, and Excise Duty, Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) recorded a marginal increase.

The October FAAC meeting included delegates from the Federal Ministry of Finance, Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), and State Finance Commissioners and Accountants-General.