The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has distributed N1.818 trillion to the three tiers of government as revenue generated in June 2025 — the highest monthly allocation recorded so far this year.

This was disclosed in a communiqué issued after the FAAC meeting held in Abuja for July, and signed by Mr Bawa Mokwa, Director of Press and Public Relations at the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF).

The allocation marks a notable increase from previous months, with May’s revenue at N1.659 trillion, April at N1.681 trillion, and March at N1.578 trillion.

The shared revenue comprises N1.018 trillion from statutory allocations, N631.507 billion from Value Added Tax (VAT), N29.165 billion from the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), N38.849 billion from exchange difference revenue, and N100 billion from non-mineral sources.

Gross revenue for June stood at N4.232 trillion, from which N162.786 billion was deducted as the cost of collection, while N2.251 trillion was earmarked for transfers, interventions, refunds, and savings.

From the N1.818 trillion distributed:

The Federal Government received N645.383 billion

State Governments got N607.417 billion

Local Government Councils were allocated N444.853 billion

Oil-producing states received N120.759 billion as 13 percent derivation revenue

Within the statutory revenue share of N1.018 trillion:

FG: N474.455 billion

States: N240.650 billion

LGs: N185.531 billion

Oil-producing states: N118.256 billion

From the VAT pool of N631.507 billion:

FG: N94.726 billion

States: N315.754 billion

LGs: N221.027 billion

From the EMTL revenue of N29.165 billion:

FG: N4.375 billion

States: N14.582 billion

LGs: N10.208 billion

The exchange difference of N38.849 billion was split as follows:

FG: N19.147 billion

States: N9.712 billion

LGs: N7.487 billion

Derivation: N2.503 billion

The additional N100 billion non-mineral revenue was shared with:

FG: N52.680 billion

States: N26.720 billion

LGs: N20.600 billion

FAAC also reported increased inflows from Companies Income Tax (CIT), Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), and EMTL in June. However, receipts from Oil and Gas Royalties, VAT, Import Duty, Excise Duty, and Common External Tariff (CET) Levies witnessed declines.

The record-high revenue is expected to offer some relief to federal, state, and local governments struggling with budgetary pressures and development demands amid ongoing economic adjustments.