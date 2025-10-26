Health experts and stakeholders have advocated for the investments in data-driven and locally led approaches to strengthen health systems in Nigeria and across Africa. They called for a data-driven approach at the two-day Gatefield Health Summit (GHS) 2025 in Abuja, themed ‘Resilient Health Future...

At the summit, the stakeholders agreed that Africa’s path to resilience depends not only on increased funding but on how effectively countries leverage data, research, and local expertise to design smarter, more responsive systems.

One of the attendees, Adaeze Eche-George, a Programme Associate at Corona Management Systems (CMS), stated that resilient systems are driven by data.

“When technology, evidence, and human insight work together, countries can deliver smarter, faster, and more equitable health outcomes,” she said.

The Summit, which had in attendance top decision-makers and thought leaders from across the continent, heard the need to strengthen health data infrastructure and promote innovations grounded in African realities.

A key highlight of the event was a presentation by CMS, a top provider of technical assistance and ICT-enabled health solutions, demonstrating how African innovation is changing healthcare delivery.

The organisation also highlighted the Nigeria Malaria Modelling Fellowship (MMF), a program developed collaboratively with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP), and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

During one of the sessions on tobacco control, the stakeholders expressed reservations about adopting a global generic framework without integrating it with local contexts.

On her part, Dr Catherine Egbe of the South African Medical Research Council said, “The tobacco endgame is not mutually exclusive to tobacco control; without effective control, implementing the endgame is nearly impossible.”

Also, Prof. Felicia Anumah said that Nigeria currently has over 19.8 million malnourished children, the highest in Africa, warning that the country now faces a ‘double burden’ of undernutrition and rising obesity rates.

Similarly, the Summit addressed the growing threats of malnutrition and antimicrobial resistance (AMR), with Dr Vivian Kwaghe describing AMR as a ‘man-made crisis’, urging African governments to invest in coordinated surveillance systems across human, animal, and environmental health sectors.

Tackling the Emerging Threats: Nutrition and AMR

