The European Union (EU) has launched 25 Youth Sounding Board (YSB) in Nigeria to allow young people have an influence on the policy and programmes of the EU in the country.

The Charge d’Affaires at the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Alexandre Borges Gomes, said constituting the Board will contribute in making EU action more participatory, relevant and effective for the large young population in Nigeria.

