Wolverhampton Wanderers ended their long wait for a Premier League victory with a convincing home win over fellow relegation candidates West Ham United at Molineux.

The result marked Wolves’ first league success of the campaign after 20 matches and also delivered Rob Edwards his maiden win as head coach.

It was the club’s first Premier League triumph since their victory over Leicester City on April 26, 2025.

The emphatic display saw the league’s bottom side double their points haul for the season to six, following a dominant first half in which Jhon Arias, Hwang Hee-chan and teenage prospect Mateus Mane all found the net.

West Ham offered little resistance after the interval and remain rooted in 18th place on 14 points, now four adrift of Nottingham Forest above them. The defeat extended the Hammers’ winless streak to nine games.

With both teams struggling defensively this season, an open contest was expected, and Wolves struck early. Just four minutes in, Hwang burst into the penalty area, skipped past Konstantinos Mavropanos and pulled the ball back for Arias, who finished from close range to score his first goal for the club.

The early opener lifted the home crowd and boosted Wolves’ confidence. That momentum was rewarded midway through the half when Mane was fouled by a high boot from Soungoutou Magassa, earning Wolves a penalty.

Hwang stepped up and calmly dispatched the spot-kick down the centre in the 31st minute to double the lead. Wolves continued to press and added a third before the break through Mane.

Left unchallenged outside the area, the 18-year-old unleashed a powerful low shot that beat goalkeeper Alphonse Areola at his near post, sealing his first senior goal in impressive fashion.

The second half saw a more balanced contest, but West Ham were unable to recover from the damage inflicted before the interval, as Wolves comfortably saw out the match to claim a long-awaited and morale-boosting victory.