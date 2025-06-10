Environmental and climate justice organisations have strongly condemned the Israeli military’s seizure of the aid vessel Madleen and the ongoing blockade of the Gaza Strip.

Greenpeace described the incident as an “illegal seizure in international waters” by Israeli forces, demanding the immediate release of the vessel’s crew. The group also called for the “unhindered delivery of aid” and an end to what it termed the “illegal occupation of Palestine”.

The Madleen was reportedly on a humanitarian mission to deliver food and medical supplies to Gaza when it was intercepted.

The Climate Action Network, a coalition representing climate organisations worldwide, echoed the call for the activists’ release and criticised Israel’s “armed seizure” of the boat. It said the Madleen had been attempting to deliver “food, medicine – and hope – for Gaza’s starving population”.

Prominent climate activists, including Mikaela Loach and Ayisha Siddiqa, shared videos on social media claiming that “our friend Greta Thunberg and 11 other activists have just been kidnapped by Israel” and that humanitarian aid “was stolen”.

Israel has not yet officially responded to the activists’ claims.

The incident has drawn international attention amid growing concerns over the humanitarian situation in Gaza and increasing calls for unfettered access for aid delivery.