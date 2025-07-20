The Enugu State Government has sealed up four gaming centres in its ongoing operation to close all unregistered gaming outlets in the state....

Addressing newsmen during the enforcement drive, the Executive Secretary of the Gaming and Lotto Commission, Prince Arinze Arum, who led the operation, assures that

The operations would continue until the gaming ecosystem was sanitized.

He outlined that most affected outlets are gaming

Centres that operate in lounges, hotels, and bars

Arum emphasised that the state government is serious about promoting responsible gaming and building a structured, transparent gaming ecosystem.

He reaffirmed the Governor Peter Mbah led administration’s determination to sustain investors confidence that promotes suitable ecosystem for business, investment, Tourism and Living

The sealed outlets were operated by Yanga Games Technologies and Doxx Bets.

“As you know, the Enugu State Gaming and Lottery Commission is charged with regulating gaming and lottery in Enugu State. That means we license gaming operators and monitor their activities to ensure they operate within the law and comply with set rules. We have come out here today to enforce those rules,” he said.

The executive Secretary advised gaming and lottery operators to desist from illegal operation in the state, the executive secretary advised gaming operators to make sure they obtain licence and necessary documents before embarking on any operation to forestall embarrassment, locking and sealing of their business premises.

He frowned at how some operators were taking the enabling environment provided by the Governor Peter Mbah for granted by operating illegally despite several letters of warning served on them by the commission, urging them to desist from such act.

“Licensed operators are part of a structured gaming ecosystem, and that begins with proper licensing. Anyone operating illegally behind the scenes is already creating problems, and we will not tolerate that,” Arum warned.

The executive secretary stated that the underlying essence of the clamp down was to encourage and protect businesses in the state, adding that plenty outlets operating legally with license are doing their businesses without let or hindrance.

“Illegal operation kills the industry that’s why we try to create a structured gaming ecosystem and build confidence in the investors and key players in the industry,” he said.