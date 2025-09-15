A coalition of civic and political leaders under the umbrella of the Enugu State Patriots has accused the CEO of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Company Limited, Mr Olasijibomi Ogundele, of diverting public funds meant for the state’s flagship Smart Green School project....

In a statement issued on Monday by its spokesperson, Prof. Martin Anikwe, the group urged Mr Ogundele to refund the N5.7 billion allegedly paid to his company by the Enugu State Government for the construction of 22 Smart Green Schools out of the 260 planned under Governor Peter Mbah’s administration.

The group claimed Mr Ogundele had resorted to “emotional manipulation, blackmail and a smear campaign” against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Enugu State Government rather than account for the funds or the status of the projects.

“We have observed a pattern in this whole Sujimoto episode,” the statement said. “First, once he was declared wanted by the EFCC for failing to honour lawful invitations for several months, he put up an Oscar performance, shedding crocodile tears in a failed bid to win public sympathies… Next, he accused the EFCC and the South-East Zonal Director of bias and compromise.”

The Enugu Patriots said the contract — valued at N11.7 billion — was awarded to Sujimoto in July 2024 with a February 2025 completion deadline. Half of the contract sum (N5.7 billion including taxes) was released as mobilisation. “The question is, did he deliver on the projects? Did he even complete one out of the 22?” the group asked, adding that most of the sites “remain at foundation level” despite the large disbursement.

The coalition argued that the Smart Green Schools project was designed to modernise public education, equip children with 21st-century skills and reduce youth unemployment. It said the failure to deliver the schools directly undermined efforts to address poverty, joblessness and crime in the state.

“The real victims of Ogundele’s attempt to defraud Enugu State are Enugu children and youths, whom these projects would, in the nearest future, empower to be gainfully employed and kept away from a life of crime,” the group stated.

The Patriots called on the EFCC to commence assets forfeiture proceedings against Mr Ogundele to recover the allegedly diverted funds and said they would resist attempts to “ethnicise or politicise” the controversy.

“Every Nigerian is free to secure and execute contracts in Enugu State, so long as he or she has the capacity,” the statement said. “But the public must see value for money.”

The EFCC has yet to issue a formal statement on the group’s demands.