The Enugu Electricity Regulatory Commission, EERC, has given a new tariff order to MainPower Electricity Distribution Ltd, to review electricity cost for Band A customers from N209 per/kWh to N160/kWh.

The latest tariff is expected to take effect from Aug. 1, 2025.

This was contained in a statement issued by the commission in Enugu, acting on the commission’s Order No. EERC/2025/003 entitled ‘Tariff Order for MainPower Electricity Distribution Limited 2025’.

According to the statement, the decision was based on cost considerations and also to align the tariffs with the state government subsidy on power generation to benefit electricity consumers.

EERC based its decision on the Enugu State Electricity Law of 2023, which grants the Commission the power to oversee the operations of those involved in power generation, transmission, and distribution specifically within the state.

It would be recalled that Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, signed the law in September 2023, following the 2023 Constitutional Amendment that clearly affirmed the states’ legislative power over electricity matters within their own borders.

However, the Enugu Electricity Act of 2023 was thereby replaced the Electric Power Sector Reform Act of 2005.