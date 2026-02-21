Governor Umo Eno has declared that traditional leaders in Akwa Ibom State could lose their certificates of authority if public infrastructure in their communities is vandalised. The governor issued the warning during the State Government House Monthly Prayer Service held at the Latter House Chapel, ...

Governor Umo Eno has declared that traditional leaders in Akwa Ibom State could lose their certificates of authority if public infrastructure in their communities is vandalised.

The governor issued the warning during the State Government House Monthly Prayer Service held at the Latter House Chapel, Government House, Uyo.

He stressed that village heads would be held directly responsible for safeguarding government property within their domains.

Eno said any community where public facilities are destroyed would face consequences, including the possible withdrawal of recognition from its village head.

To reinforce the directive, he instructed the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Frank Archibong, and the State Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, Uwemedimo Udo, to urgently convene a meeting with village heads across the state.

The governor urged residents to take ownership of public infrastructure, describing government projects as the collective wealth of the people that must be protected from sabotage and neglect.

Beyond the warning, Eno announced plans to deliver mini water projects in every ward in the state.

The projects, he said, would be executed through an Inter-Ministerial Direct Labour Committee, with his personal assistants across the wards actively involved to ensure timely completion and accountability.

In a sermon titled “Unsearchable God,” based on Romans 11:33, the Presiding Bishop of Beautiful Gate Family Church, Bolaji Adeisrael, reminded worshippers that although God’s ways may appear mysterious, they ultimately work for the good of His children.