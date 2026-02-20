Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno has struck a firm and reassuring tone, declaring to residents that the state will not lose a single oil well to neighbouring Cross River State, citing the outcome of an existing Supreme Court judgment. Speaking at a state event in Uyo, the governor referenced two sep...

Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno has struck a firm and reassuring tone, declaring to residents that the state will not lose a single oil well to neighbouring Cross River State, citing the outcome of an existing Supreme Court judgment.

Speaking at a state event in Uyo, the governor referenced two separate judgments of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, which he says clearly affirmed Akwa Ibom’s rights to the offshore oil wells.

The event also marked the posthumous birthday of the late First Lady, Patience Umo Eno, founder of the Golden Initiative For All, GIFA — a social welfare programme in its 2nd year, supporting vulnerable people.

Governor Eno says while his administration expands social investment, it will also defend the state’s economic interests.

Despite the rulings mentioned, the Cross River State Government in recent months has made public declarations that suggest a different position.

At a public event at Margaret Ekpo International Airport in Calabar, Governor Bassey Otu stated that Cross River “will no longer be cheated” regarding the oil wells and called for recognition of Cross River’s rights.

The governor remarked that the ceding of Bakassi was intended for national peace, not to deprive Cross River State of economic assets, insisting that “what is our right is our right” and declared that Cross River State “cannot take rubbish anymore.”

In other statements captured in media coverage, Governor Otu has also called for fairness and justice, saying that Cross River continues to have sacrifices for Nigeria’s unity that deserve recognition, including potential reassignment of oil-producing state status.

The court ruling cited by Governor Eno stated that the state shares maritime boundaries with Cameroon, not Cross River, a position he insists has been settled twice and remains binding under the Constitution.

He said, “We may not be big on propaganda. We may not be big on addressing press conferences. We may not be big on gathering people to tell them lies, but we know one thing: we are firm on the ground, and we are in this government together. We are in the ruling party. We will go where they go. We will meet those whom they meet. We will talk where they talk. We will sit where they sit, and we will defend what belongs to us.”

“I understand that people will campaign using this as a political tool. We forgive them. Let them continue to hype and deceive their people in ignorance, but we know the truth. We will not cede one inch, one inch of oil well belonging to Akwa Ibom state.”