The ban on evictions in England is to be extended until the end of March, the Government announced on Sunday.

The extension means eviction notices which could have started again on February 22 cannot be served for another six weeks, but experts say there is not enough support for renters or landlords.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said the latest extension has been put in place to ensure renters remained protected as a result of the pandemic.

The latest extension comes after ministers announced last month that it would continue until February 22, having been due to expire on January 11.

National Residential Landlords Association chief executive Ben Beadle warned the announcement was storing up future problems.

He said 800,000 private renters have built up arrears since the ban came into force, which they would struggle to ever pay off.

“It will lead eventually to them having to leave their home and face serious damage to their credit scores.

“The Government needs to get a grip and do something about the debt crisis renters and landlords are now facing.

“A package of hardship loans and grants is needed as a matter of urgency. To expect landlords and tenants simply to muddle through without further support is a strategy that has passed its sell-by date, ” he said.