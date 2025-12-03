Thirty-eight worshippers abducted two weeks ago in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, have finally reunited with their families. They had stayed in Ilorin for more than a week for medical attention following the rescue efforts coordinated by the Federal Government, the Kwara State Go...

Thirty-eight worshippers abducted two weeks ago in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, have finally reunited with their families.

They had stayed in Ilorin for more than a week for medical attention following the rescue efforts coordinated by the Federal Government, the Kwara State Government, and the Office of the National Security Adviser.

They were handed over to the Executive Chairman of Ekiti Local Government Council, Mr Gabriel Awelewa, in Ilorin yesterday.

The rescued worshippers arrived in Eruku at about 6:30pm on Tuesday, where they were received with loud cheers, tears of joy, and songs of gratitude from relatives and community members.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Ekiti Local Government Chairman, Prince Dada Sunday, the Chairman, Mr. Awelewa expressed profound appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor AbdulRazaq, the National Security Adviser, and all security agencies for the swift response that led to the rescue of the abductees.

He commended the medical attention and support provided to the victims after their release, assuring residents that his administration would continue to strengthen security architecture across the 10 wards of the local government.

The Owa of Eruku, Oba Busari Olanrewaju also thanked all authorities involved in the rescue operation, describing the safe return of the worshippers as a huge relief for the community.

The development has brought renewed hope to residents, who say the reunion underscores the impact of coordinated security efforts in tackling criminal activities in the region.

TVC previously reported that the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has announced the release of 38 abducted worshippers of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Eruku, in the Ekiti Local Government Area of the state.

The victims, who were kidnapped during a recent attack on the church, regained their freedom on Sunday after days of what the Governor described as intense collaboration among security agencies and government authorities.