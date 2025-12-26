The outgoing President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Dr Ejezie Emeka Rollas (MON), has appealed for measured dialogue and mutual respect between religious bodies and the creative industry following criticism by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over actress Ini Edo’s new film, A V...

The outgoing President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Ejezie Emeka Rollas, has appealed for measured dialogue and mutual respect between religious bodies and the creative industry following criticism by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over actress Ini Edo’s new film, A Very Dirty Christmas.

CAN had described the film title as offensive, but Rollas said the phrase was a metaphorical and creative expression intended to reflect some of the complex human experiences associated with the festive season, rather than an insult to the Christian faith.

He said a full viewing of the film showed that it did not ridicule or undermine Christianity, and that any contrary view would benefit from “more comprehensive engagement with the work itself”.

While acknowledging Christmas as a sacred season symbolising holiness and hope, Rollas noted that people experience it differently, and such diversity of perception does not diminish its sanctity.

He also stressed that Ini Edo is a practising Christian who would not intentionally disparage her faith, and urged critics to recognise that creative works often explore real-life situations that may not always align with conventional expectations.

Rollas further observed that CAN’s concerns extended to the role of the National Film and Video Censors Board, but said the regulator operates within a statutory mandate that balances moral sensitivity with creative freedom.

He added that even within Christianity, perspectives on Christmas differ, reinforcing the need for constructive engagement rather than confrontation.