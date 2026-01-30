The Federal Government has directed electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) and approved meter installers to provide and install electricity meters for consumers at no cost, warning that any attempt to charge Nigerians for the service will attract prosecution. The directive was disclosed in a po...

The Federal Government has directed electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) and approved meter installers to provide and install electricity meters for consumers at no cost, warning that any attempt to charge Nigerians for the service will attract prosecution.

The directive was disclosed in a post shared on the X handle of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), quoting the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu.

According to the minister, electricity meters are “not for sale,” as the government has already procured smart meters under the World Bank–funded Distribution Sector Recovery Programme (DISREP). He stressed that charging consumers for the provision or installation of these meters is illegal and will not be tolerated.

Adelabu explained that the DISREP initiative is aimed at improving billing accuracy and revenue collection across the power sector. Under the programme, the Federal Government plans to import a total of 3.4 million meters, with about one million already delivered into the country.

The government said full metering of electricity consumers will promote transparency in billing, increase consumers’ willingness to pay, and improve liquidity within the power sector.

This, it added, will ultimately lead to better and more reliable electricity service delivery nationwide.

DISCOs were therefore warned to comply strictly with the directive, as any effort to shortchange consumers would be treated as a serious offence.