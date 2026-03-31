The former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has returned to the State High Court in Kaduna after his mother’s burial. The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) earlier released the former governor after his mother’s passing on Friday. The passing of the former governor’s mother,…...

The former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has returned to the State High Court in Kaduna after his mother’s burial.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) earlier released the former governor after his mother’s passing on Friday.

The passing of the former governor’s mother, Hajiya Umma, was announced on X by her grandson, Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, who shared a post on his X handle mourning her death around 4:40 p.m. on Friday.

El-Rufai has been in the custody of the ICPC since February 19, 2026.

The ICPC had arraigned him on a 10-count charge bordering on the alleged conversion of public property and money laundering.

He was arraigned before a Federal High Court in Kaduna, which adjourned his application for bail till March 31.

Bashir, the former governor’s son, confirmed that his father had been set free.

Details later…..