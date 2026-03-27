Hajiya Umma, the mother of former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, passed away on Friday. Her death was announced on X by her grandson, Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, who shared a post on his X handle mourning her death around 4:40 p.m. on Friday. The post reads, “Inna lillahi…...

Hajiya Umma, the mother of former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, passed away on Friday.

Her death was announced on X by her grandson, Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, who shared a post on his X handle mourning her death around 4:40 p.m. on Friday.

The post reads, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. From Allah SWT we came, and to Him we shall all return.

“I would like to inform the public of the demise of my Grandmother, Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, who passed away a few hours ago. She is the biological mother of our father, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

“We are grateful for the life she lived and may Allah SWT bless her gentle soul. May He bless the souls of the parents we have lost. On behalf of our family, we seek your prayers. Thank you.”

According to sources, the deceased had been battling age-related health challenges, which worsened in recent times.

Her son, Nasir El-Rufai, is presently under detention by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission for alleged financial misconduct and other sundry matters.

The former governor was arraigned before a Federal High Court in Kaduna by the ICPC on March 24, 2026.

According to reports, a family source disclosed that the late Hajiya Umma died on Friday in Cairo, where she had been living with her son since he left office as a governor in 2023.