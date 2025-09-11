The House of Senate Majority Leader and Senator representing Ekiti State Central, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, and eight other members of the National Assembly from Ekiti State have endorsed the Executive Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, in his second-term gubernatorial ambition. According to ...

The House of Senate Majority Leader and Senator representing Ekiti State Central, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, and eight other members of the National Assembly from Ekiti State have endorsed the Executive Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, in his second-term gubernatorial ambition.

According to a statement and video posted on Senator Bamidele’s official X handle on Wednesday, the governor has officially submitted his nomination form to the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

The statement reads, “Leader of the Senate, (Dr) Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele CON, here leading eight other members of the National Assembly from Ekiti State to endorse the second term bid of Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji.

“The governor submitted his nomination form today to the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the National Party Secretariat in Abuja. #MOB, #BAO 4Secondterm.”

TVC previously reported that the Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has announced the dissolution of the State Executive Council with immediate effect.

‎According to a statement signed by the Secretary to the State government, HABIBAT Adubiaro, and made available to TVC News on Sunday Evening, the affected Commissioners and Special Advisers are to hand over to the Permanent Secretary or the most senior civil servant in their respective MDAs.

Governor Oyebanji thanks the affected members of the State’s Executive Council and wishes them success in their future endeavours.

