Egypt has received a $1.2 billion pay-out from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), marking the fourth tranche of its Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, according to an Egyptian cabinet announcement this week.

This financing is part of a $8 billion, 46-month EFF package that was expanded in March 2024, adding to the $3 billion agreement agreed in 2022.

The latest distribution came after the IMF Executive Board completed the program’s fourth review on March 10, 2025.

In addition, the IMF Board approved Egypt’s request for assistance under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), releasing an additional $1.3 billion to help the nation boost its long-term economic sustainability and resilience.

Egypt has been implementing a series of IMF-backed reforms to address economic difficulties such as rising inflation and a prolonged foreign currency shortage. The newly released monies are intended to boost Egypt’s foreign reserves and push its reform agenda forward.