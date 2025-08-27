The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, is attending the 27th INTERPOL African Regional Conference in South Africa, a high-level forum aimed at strengthening international cooperation against transnational crime....

The meeting has brought together more than 200 police chiefs and security leaders from 56 countries to deliberate on cross-border security challenges, intelligence-sharing, and practical strategies for global law enforcement synergy.

Egbetokun is scheduled to deliver a paper on “Cattle Theft in West Africa: A Conduit for Terrorism and CBRNE Threats,” highlighting the links between organised crime, terrorism financing, and emerging chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive (CBRNE) threats.

On the sidelines, he is also holding bilateral meetings with INTERPOL President Maj.-Gen. Naser Alraisi and Secretary-General Valdecy Urquiza.

The talks are expected to focus on consolidating operational partnerships, deepening intelligence exchange, and reinforcing Nigeria’s commitment to regional and global security cooperation.

The Nigeria Police Force restated its readiness to remain an active and reliable partner in international law enforcement, while safeguarding the lives and property of Nigerians at home and abroad.