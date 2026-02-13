The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commissioned Integrity Clubs in 18 public secondary schools in Potiskum Local Government Area of Yobe State, as part of its sustained campaign against corruption and financial crimes. The three-day outreach programme, which ran from February 9 ...

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commissioned Integrity Clubs in 18 public secondary schools in Potiskum Local Government Area of Yobe State, as part of its sustained campaign against corruption and financial crimes.

The three-day outreach programme, which ran from February 9 to 11, 2026, was organised by the EFCC’s Maiduguri Zonal Directorate.

During separate inauguration ceremonies held across the beneficiary schools, officials from the Commission urged students to uphold moral values and avoid involvement in criminal activities. The events were led by Deputy Superintendent of the EFCC (DSE) Jamilu Sale, Head of the Public Affairs Department in the Maiduguri Zonal Directorate, alongside Inspector Babakura Galtimari and Inspector Salisu Ahmad Muhammad.

Speaking to the students, Sale described them as “leaders of tomorrow” and encouraged them to steer clear of behaviours that could endanger their future.

“You have opportunities that can guarantee you a bright future; therefore, steer clear of crimes,” he said, warning students against internet fraud, examination malpractice, forgery, impersonation, hacking, and other related offences.

He expressed concern over the increasing involvement of youths in economic and financial crimes, and urged students—especially those with access to smartphones and internet-enabled devices—to resist the lure of cybercrime.

“As Red Eaglets, you are expected to serve as role models to other students. You must prioritise activities that promote the core values of the club, especially integrity, honesty, discipline, responsibility, tolerance and patriotism, both within and outside your schools,” he added.

The EFCC officials explained that the Integrity Club initiative aims to instil moral uprightness among students and empower them to promote ethical conduct in their schools and communities.

In their remarks, principals of the beneficiary schools commended the EFCC for extending the programme to Potiskum, noting that it would strengthen character development and reinforce discipline among the students.

The Integrity Clubs were inaugurated in the following schools: Federal Government College, Buni-Yadi (domiciled in Potiskum); Federal Government Girls College, Potiskum; Moi Muhammad Abali Mega Government Day Junior Secondary School; Government Day Junior Basic Science and Vocational School; and Government Secondary School, Fika (domiciled in Potiskum).

Others are Government Day Junior Secondary School, Damboa, Potiskum; Government Day Junior Secondary School, Kara; Government Girls Day Secondary School, Sabon Gari; Government Day Junior Secondary School, Sabon Layi; Government Day Junior Secondary School, Central; Government Day Science and Technical College, Ari Kime; Government Day Secondary School; Government Senior Science and Technical College; Government Girls Day Junior Secondary School, Kwata; Adamu Bazuwa Government Day Junior Secondary School; Government Day Junior Secondary School, Maira Aisa; Government Boarding Secondary School, Mamudo, Potiskum; and Government Day Junior Secondary School, Mamudo.

The initiative is part of the EFCC’s preventive strategy to reorient young Nigerians against corruption and other financial crimes.