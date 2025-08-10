Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested a suspected internet fraudster with two locally- made pistols...

He was arrested alongside 55 others at K- Hotel in Itori, Ewekoro area of Ogun State on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 following reliable intelligence on his alleged fraudulent and criminal activities.

Other items recovered from the suspects are six posh cars, 89 mobile phones, laptops and several incriminating documents.

They will soon be charged to court.