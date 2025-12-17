Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have dismantled a five-member syndicate of herbalists linked to a multi-million naira fraud, recovering $3,430,000 and €280,000 in counterfeit foreign currencies. According to a Wednesday statement sh...

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have dismantled a five-member syndicate of herbalists linked to a multi-million naira fraud, recovering $3,430,000 and €280,000 in counterfeit foreign currencies.

According to a Wednesday statement shared on the official X handle of the anti-graft agency, the suspects, who were arrested in Osun and Oyo States, allegedly swindled a woman, Halima Sanni, of N26,550,000.

The statement reads, “The herbalists: Akingbola Omotayo, Adeola Funsho Ogunrinde, Yahaya Amodu, Kubratu Babalola Olaitan (female) and Familola Sunday Olaitan, were arrested on December 7 and 8, 2025, at their shrines in Osun and Lagos States, respectively, following a thorough surveillance and intelligence on their fraudulent activities

“Investigation revealed that the suspects were allegedly defrauding unsuspecting individuals of their legitimate earnings under the pretence of providing spiritual cleansing and solutions to different ailments.”

The statement added, “They also allegedly assured their victims of their powers to conjure several currency notes, which must be cleaned up by a genie through spiritual sacrifice before spending the money. They did all these by hypnotising their victims to provide money for the sacrifice.”

“Other items recovered from them include two exotic cars and mobile phones. The suspects will be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded,” the statement concluded.