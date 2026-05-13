Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested the Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Mustapha Abdullahi, over alleged money laundering offences involving more than ₦500 billion. Sources within the anti-graft agency confirmed that Abdullahi was taken into custody as part of an ongoing investigation into…...

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested the Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Mustapha Abdullahi, over alleged money laundering offences involving more than ₦500 billion.

Sources within the anti-graft agency confirmed that Abdullahi was taken into custody as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected large-scale financial irregularities linked to the commission.

The EFCC is said to be probing transactions and fund movements believed to have been routed through multiple channels in violation of Nigeria’s anti-money laundering laws. Investigators are reportedly examining records spanning several years as part of efforts to establish the extent of the alleged fraud.

While the commission has yet to issue an official statement on the arrest, insiders disclosed that Abdullahi is currently being questioned and may face formal charges upon the conclusion of preliminary findings.

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The development marks one of the most high-profile probes involving a senior government official in recent months, as the EFCC intensifies its crackdown on corruption and financial crimes.

Further details are expected as investigations progress.