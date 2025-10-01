The operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission have arrested 92 suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation across several locations in Benin State. This was disclosed in a statement and pictures shared on the official X handle of the anti-graft a...

The operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission have arrested 92 suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation across several locations in Benin State.

This was disclosed in a statement and pictures shared on the official X handle of the anti-graft agency on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the suspects were arrested following an intelligence gathering by the agency of suspected internet-related crimes across different cline in the state, and will be subsequently charged in court.

The statement reads, “EFCC Arrests 92 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Benin-City. Operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 92 suspected internet fraudsters in Edo State.

“They were arrested in a sting operation on Monday, September 29, 2025, at various locations within Benin City, Edo State. Their arrest was based on credible intelligence about their suspected involvement in computer-related crimes.”

“All the lawful procedures of arrest were followed in the course of the arrest. Upon their arrest, 11 vehicles and mobile devices were recovered from them,” the statement added.

“Preliminary investigations by the Commission linked the suspects with various forms of internet-related fraud. They will be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded,” the statement concluded.

